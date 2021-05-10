20-bed Covid Care Centre for policemen to be set up in Mangaluru

A 20-bedded Covid Care Centre will be set up soon for Covid-infected police personnel seeking isolation, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said on Sunday.

The centre will help police to remain in isolation while undergoing treatment, he said during an interaction with the public via social media platform, a first such event, on Sunday.

As many as 48 police personnel in City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction had tested positive for Covid-19. Seven among them have recovered and returned to duty. About 95% of the police personnel have received their first dose of vaccine and 80% had received their second dose.

Barring essential services, none will be allowed to move around during complete lockdown from Monday. No passes have been issued by the police department for commuting as claimed by a few organisations, he clarified while responding to a query from the public.

The passes issued by any organisations or NGOs are not valid. If anyone caught moving around by using a self-issued pass, then such vehicles will be seized, he warned.

According to government guidelines, the public can purchase grocery and vegetables from the shops in the neighbourhood (from 6 am to 9 am). Those travelling in trains and flights can produce their tickets when stopped by police. Further, he said more than 1,500 vehicles had been seized after the curfew was implemented to check the spread of coronavirus in the Commissionerate jurisdiction. The Police department has appealed to the court not to release seized vehicles until the lifting of the lockdown.

When a few people appealed to the Commissioner on allowing the purchase of essential commodities from 6 am to 12 noon, Kumar said that the decision was taken after consulting experts. All should adhere to the guidelines. When a man from Moodbidri said that there was only one market in Moodbidri which is located away from the house, the Commissioner said that in such cases people will be allowed to purchase from far away places.

But they should return within the stipulated time. He said that the police have not resorted to a lathi charge. People should cooperate with the officials in implementing rules and guidelines effectively. Sathish Bolar informed the Commissioner on how police had helped in purchasing medicine recently.

The Commissioner appealed to the people to inform police against shopkeepers who were charging a double price for essential commodities. If essential commodities are sold in the black market, then people can dial 112 to file a complaint. He appealed to the people to extend a helping hand to the destitute and the poor who are facing many inconveniences due to the lockdown.

Food delivery boys have been supplying food at the doorstep. "There is a need to felicitate them as Covid warriors," he stressed.