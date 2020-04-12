20 bogies converted into isolation wards in M’luru

Mangaluru: 20 bogies converted into isolation wards

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath inspect the railway bogies converted into isolation wards at Mangaluru Central Railway Station in Mangaluru on Sunday. DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath inspected the railway bogies that were converted into isolation wards at Mangalore Central Railway Station on Sunday.

As many as 20 bogies were converted into isolation wards. Each bogie will have 16 beds and all the beds have been provided with safety nets. A separate restroom has been provided for the doctors, nurses and paramedics in each bogie. A few of the toilets have been converted into bathrooms as well.

Arrangements have also been made for charging mobilephones and laptops as well.

Kateel told mediapersons, after inspecting the isolation wards, that there was no plan to seal down Dakshina Kannada district.

As a precautionary measure, borders shared with different districts have been closed, he added.

No new case of Covid-19 has been reported in the district in the past few days.

The MP warned of initiating strict action against those posting provocative and derogatory posts on social media.

