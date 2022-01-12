20 employees shifted to hospital after suspected ammonia leak

Following a suspected ammonia leak at a seafood processing plant in Baikampady Industrial Area, Everest Sea Food Private Limited, 20 among 80 employees fell ill and were shifted to a private hospital in Mukka on Tuesday.

Fire personnel from Kadri and Paneshwar rushed to the spot in order to contain the spread of the suspected Ammonia gas leakage.

Panambur police cordoned off the entire area and as a precautionary measure employees in neighbouring factories were shifted to a safe place.