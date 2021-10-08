20-year jail term for culprits of sexual assault

20-year jail term for culprits of sexual assault

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Oct 08 2021, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 19:58 ist

The second additional district and sessions court has sentenced two culprits of sexual assault and murder of a girl, to 20 years of imprisonment and also slammed a fine of Rs 95,000 each on the convicts.

Ranjith and Sanjith Orian, residents of a line house in Karadigodu are the convicted persons. They were natives of West Bengal.

On February 4, 2019, the parents of the victim had filed a missing complaint.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the culprits had sexually assaulted the girl, murdered her and buried her in a plantation.

Madikeri sub-division DySP Sundar Raj had filed a charge sheet.

Judge S S Dindil Koppa pronounced the judgement and the quantum of punishment.

Yasim Ahmed was the public prosecutor in the case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sexual assault
convicts
sentenced
murder
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 