20-year jail term for culprits of sexual assault

The second additional district and sessions court has sentenced two culprits of sexual assault and murder of a girl, to 20 years of imprisonment and also slammed a fine of Rs 95,000 each on the convicts.
Ranjith and Sanjith Orian, residents of a line house in Karadigodu are the convicted persons. They were natives of West Bengal.
On February 4, 2019, the parents of the victim had filed a missing complaint.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the culprits had sexually assaulted the girl, murdered her and buried her in a plantation.
Madikeri sub-division DySP Sundar Raj had filed a charge sheet.
Judge S S Dindil Koppa pronounced the judgement and the quantum of punishment.
Yasim Ahmed was the public prosecutor in the case.
