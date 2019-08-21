200 families from 2 villages to be shifted: Minister

Around 200 people from two villages lying on the banks of River Cauvery will be shifted to safer areas, said minister S Suresh Kumar.

He was speaking after interacting with the flood-affected people in Kumbaragudi and Karadigodu villages on Wednesday.

The land will be identified to provide permanent rehabilitation to the homeless. They will be provided with houses in safer areas, he said.

“The situation this year is quite different than that of the previous year. There was flash flood last year and this time, River Cauvery has overflown,” he added.

Suresh Kumar further said that an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 has been provided to the flood-affected people. An amount of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who have lost their houses completely.

There has been a loss of Rs 40,000 crore in the state due to floods and assistance of Rs 10,000 crore is expected from the Central government. About Rs 10,000 has been provided to those who are provided shelter in the relief centres. The rest will be provided with the compensation soon, he said and assured of furnishing a report on the situation of the district to Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

“Each minister in the state cabinet has been assigned with the responsibility of a district and I have been deputed to Kodagu district,” Suresh Kumar said and added that he will review the condition of the district in the next two days.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya were present during the minister’s visit.