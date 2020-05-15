205 migrant labourers ferried to Tamil Nadu in 11 KSRTC buses

205 migrant labourers ferried to TN in 11 KSRTC buses

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 15 2020, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 21:20 ist
File photo

 A total of 205 migrant labourers returned to their native places in Tamil Nadu on Friday, in 11 KSRTC buses from the district.

The labour department has been monitoring the activity.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy stated that the district administration has made an agreement with KSRTC in this regard.

Arrangements have been done to send migrant workers from North India to their respective places, through special Shramik trains. The district administration will arrange buses to ferry the workers to the railway stations, from various parts of the district. Around, 204 trips are reserved till May 14 and about 4,000 migrant labourers will be benefitted, she added.

 

