205 migrant labourers ferried to Tamil Nadu in 11 KSRTC buses

A total of 205 migrant labourers returned to their native places in Tamil Nadu on Friday, in 11 KSRTC buses from the district.

The labour department has been monitoring the activity.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy stated that the district administration has made an agreement with KSRTC in this regard.

Arrangements have been done to send migrant workers from North India to their respective places, through special Shramik trains. The district administration will arrange buses to ferry the workers to the railway stations, from various parts of the district. Around, 204 trips are reserved till May 14 and about 4,000 migrant labourers will be benefitted, she added.