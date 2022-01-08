21 jute entrepreneurs showcasing jute products in Mangaluru

The National Jute Board has organised a jute fair, an exhibition-cum-sale of jute products, at Woodlands Hotel, upto January 10 (10 am to 8 pm).

"Today, jute is looked upon not only as a major textile fibre but also as a raw material for manufacturing products which protect the environment and maintain ecological balance. Set up by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, National Jute Board (NJB) is undertaking various programmes for Indian jute," said NJB Joint Director Ayyappan.

As many as 21 jute entrepreneurs from different parts of the country, including Karnataka, are showcasing their environment-friendly jute consumer products like jute handicrafts, jute dolls, fancy jute bags, jute shopping bags, gift articles, jute wall hangings, home textiles, jute footwear, etc.

The National Jute Board has recently launched a new scheme, 'National Jute Development Programme (NJDP)', which provides 30% assistance for Jute JDP machinery, 25% assistance in running retail outlets, 90% assistance & 75% assistance for participation in foreign fairs, and interested can apply for the scheme.

For more details of the NJDP Scheme and its operational guidelines, those interested can visit the website: www.jute.com.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V inaugurated the fair recently. During his visit, he appreciated the efforts of jute artisans and their craftsmanship and also advocated the use of jute products in daily life by the general public in place of plastic products.

He also suggested that the rates of jute products be made a bit economical, to suit the requirements of the general public.

At Pilikula, he suggested arranging for jute training, jointly by NABARD and NJB.

He also suggested using jute bags instead of plastic bags in temples, to control plastic pollution.