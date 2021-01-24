21st branch of Kodagu District Coop Bank opened

The people of the district are responsible for the progress of District Cooperative Bank. The bank should lend loans to only those from the district and not to those hailing from outside, said MLA M P Appachu Ranjan.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 21st branch of Kodagu District Cooperative Bank at Kodlipete.

The bank officials should interact with customers with the utmost patience to compete with the nationalised commercial banks, he added.

Cooperative Bank president Kodangera P Ganapathi said that the bank was started in 1921. To commemorate the 100th year, the 21st branch has been started at Kodlipete. The centenary Bhavana foundation will be laid in the month of June.

MLA K G Bopaiah and MLC M P Sunil Subramani also spoke on the occasion.