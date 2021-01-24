21st branch of Kodagu District Cooperative Bank opened

21st branch of Kodagu District Coop Bank opened

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jan 24 2021, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 23:51 ist
MLA M P Appachu Ranjan inaugurates the 21st branch of Kodagu District Cooperative Bank at Kodlipete.

The people of the district are responsible for the progress of District Cooperative Bank. The bank should lend loans to only those from the district and not to those hailing from outside, said MLA M P Appachu Ranjan. 

He was speaking after inaugurating the 21st branch of Kodagu District Cooperative Bank at Kodlipete.

The bank officials should interact with customers with the utmost patience to compete with the nationalised commercial banks, he added. 

Cooperative Bank president Kodangera P Ganapathi said that the bank was started in 1921. To commemorate the 100th year, the 21st branch has been started at Kodlipete. The centenary Bhavana foundation will be laid in the month of June. 

MLA K G Bopaiah and MLC M P Sunil Subramani also spoke on the occasion. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu District Cooperative Bank
21st branch
Appachu Ranjan
Kodlipete
Inauguration

What's Brewing

'Kargil to become an adventure tourism destination'

'Kargil to become an adventure tourism destination'

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 