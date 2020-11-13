22 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

Twenty-two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kodagu district on Friday, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Nineteen cases were confirmed through RT-PCR and three cases through Rapid Antigen Test.

Among the new cases, Madikeri taluk has recorded five cases, Somwarpet taluk has recorded 15 cases and Virajpet taluk has recorded two cases.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 5,144, out of which 4,935 have recovered. There are 139 active cases in the district.