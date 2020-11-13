22 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Kodagu

22 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 13 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 22:01 ist

Twenty-two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kodagu district on Friday, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Nineteen cases were confirmed through RT-PCR and three cases through Rapid Antigen Test.

Among the new cases, Madikeri taluk has recorded five cases, Somwarpet taluk has recorded 15 cases and Virajpet taluk has recorded two cases.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 5,144, out of which 4,935 have recovered. There are 139 active cases in the district.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid cases
Kodagu
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy

What's Brewing

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

 