A total of 22 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Kodagu district on Tuesday. As many as 11 cases were confirmed through RT-PCR and 11 through Rapid Antigen Test.

Out of 22, 13 cases were from Madikeri taluk and nine cases from Somwarpet taluk. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 6,457. Currently, there are 102 active cases undergoing treatment.

There are 86 containment zones in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.