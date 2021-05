A total of 224 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kodagu on Tuesday.

With 334 new recoveries, the total number of people who have recovered so far in the district is 20,095.

Three people died due to the infection on Tuesday.

The district’s tally of Covid-19 cases is 22,956. There are 2,563 active cases and 298 Covid-19 related deaths have taken place so far.