227 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 02 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 23:39 ist

A total of 227 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Kodagu district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 319 people recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospitals in the district during the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning at 8 am. Two more persons succumbed to the virus.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases is 24,956. As many as 22,483 have recovered. There are 2,145 active cases. 

Kodagu
Covid-19

