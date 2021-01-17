23 held for gambling in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Jan 17 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 23:07 ist

The DCIB sleuths seized Rs 6,57,840 in cash, 23 mobile phones, four cars and playing cards, along with arresting 23 people involved in gambling at Coorg County Resort in Seventh Hosakote near Suntikoppa, on Sunday.

The accused were from Mysuru and Mandya and were gambling in separate rooms in the resort.

Basavaraju, M R Anand, Vijay Kumar, Deekshith, Lokesh, Krishnegowda, S Kumar, Anand, Ravi, Vijayendra, Satish, T Kumar, T C Mahesh, V Vinay, Navin, Manju, Nagaraju, T S Manjunath, Chandra, Santhosh, Ravikumar, Manju and Kumar are the arrested.

A case has been registered in Suntikoppa police station.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra appreciated the action taken by the personnel who conducted the raid.

