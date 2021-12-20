230 students benefited from midday meal scheme in University College

University College in Hampankatta has extended its free midday meal programme to postgraduate students.

The midday meal initiative for undergraduate students was a brainchild of Uday Kumar M A, associate professor and former principal of the college.

The former chief minister and alumni of college M Veerappa Moily had inaugurated the midday scheme on September 26, 2016, as part of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of University College and Founders’ Day celebrations.

When the free midday meal programme was launched in 2016-17, only 139 UG students had availed of the facility.

In 2017-18, the number of students availing the benefit of the scheme increased to 175 and in 2018-19 the number of beneficiaries reached 200. The midday meal programme was stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed a few days ago.

Now, 230 students including 30 PG students, are benefiting from the initiative.

"The number might increase once first-year PG programmes begin," said Dr Ganapathi Gowda, who is serving as an associate professor in the history department of the college and in charge of the midday meal programme.

Students are served with rice, sambar, palya and pickle, he said.

On special occasions, students also receive sweets sponsored by donors.

Dr Ganapathi says the college realised that many students attending college travel from far-off places.

“We noticed that students from economically poor backgrounds come to the college on empty stomachs. Students are forced to walk 30 km to 40 km and the previous night's leftovers packed in lunch boxes turns stale when they open their tiffins during lunch hours in the noon," he added.

Many survive on water, eat biscuits and remain hungry until they reach their houses in the evening. Having realised the hardship, the college had decided to start the midday meal programme with help from faculty, well-wishers, donors and alumni.

The college asks students to submit an application to avail the midday meal scheme. A personal interview is also conducted.

The food is prepared in the college's canteen. Students taking leave on the following day inform about their absence to ensure that cooked food does not go to waste.

No meals are served on Saturday, as classes are held only during the day. An amount of Rs 4,600 is spent on the midday meal programme.

"The beneficiary students take the responsibility to arrange, serve food and clean the place after having food,” added Dr Ganapathi.