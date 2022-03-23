2,390 beneficiaries from 27 GPs in DK selected under Amritha Yojane

As many as 2,390 houseless beneficiaries from 27 Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district are selected under Amritha Yojane, announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Indian Independence.

The beneficiary details are being uploaded into the portal of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation (RGRHC) and are likely to be approved by month-end, said Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar to DH.

Once approved, even the first instalment for the construction of houses will also be sanctioned by month-end, he said.

In fact, the Dakshina Kannada district has been given a target of 8,000 houses for the poor under various housing schemes by the state government.

While uploading the applications of beneficiaries by the Gram Panchayats to the portal of RGRHC, priority will be given to uploading the details of the houseless from 27 Gram Panchayats selected under Amritha Yojane, he said.

Selected Gram Panchayats

The chosen Gram Panchayats under Amritha Yojane are Sangabettu, Irvathur, Pilathabettu, Kadeswalya, Balepuni and Idkidu in Bantwal taluk; Madantyar, Kokkada, Dharmasthala, Ujire, Hosangadi and Aladangadi in Belthangady taluk; Savanur and Alankar in Kadaba taluk; Uppinangady, Aryapu and Kabaka in Puttur taluk; Aranthod, Mandekolu and Markanja in Sullia taluk; Belvai and Thenka Mijar in Moodbidri taluk and Badaga Edapadavu, Ganjimutt, Munnur, Haleyangadi and Permude in Mangaluru taluk, he added.

While selecting Gram Panchayats under Amritha Vasathi Yojane, the utmost care has been taken to select the Gram Panchayats where there is enough government land for the housing projects. Hence, all the selected beneficiaries under the scheme are likely to get houses, said the Zilla Panchayat CEO.

In fact, the government in its guidelines had directed the authorities to purchase land if no government land was available for the implementation of Amritha Vasathi Yojane, he said.

The portal of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has been opened for uploading the new applications of the houseless beneficiaries.

A survey of the poor houseless and siteless people was conducted way back in 2018. The selected beneficiaries were considered under various housing schemes of the government.

Later, the authorities were directed to review the list by considering those who were left out in the survey. As per the survey of 2018, Dakshina Kannada district has 18,926 houseless and 47,401 siteless families.