24 kg of ganja destroyed in K'taka's Mulki

Over 24.078 kg of ganja seized in the police commissionerate and DK police limits were destroyed at Ramky Energy and Environment Limited’s furnace at Karnad Industrial Area in Mulki. This comes amid the regional conference on “drug trafficking and national security’ for Southern States/union territories at Bengaluru under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The narcotic substances were set on fire on the occasion of a regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ for the southern states/union territories being held in Bengaluru.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said 11.119 kg ganja and 14 mg MDMA were seized in cases reported at eight police station limits.

The narcotic substances have been destroyed after availing permission from the court, sources added.

The police destroyed 1.802 kg ganja seized in six cases by CEN station, 1.328-kg ganja in five cases in Konaje station, 520 gram ganja in one case in Panambur station, 1.218 kg ganja in Mangaluru South station, 2.456 kg ganja in six cases and 14 mg MDMA seized in Mangaluru North station. They also seized 1.510 kg ganja in three cases in Surathkal, 1.660 kg ganja seized in two cases in Bajpe and 1.700 kg ganja seized in Kankanady station

SP Dr Vikram Amathe said police destroyed 12.884 kg of narcotics seized under the NDPS Act in various stations in DK police limits.