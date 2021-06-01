245 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 01 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 00:25 ist

A total of 245 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kodagu on Monday, taking the total tally of Covid cases in the district to 24,486.

With 328 recoveries in the day, the total number of people who have recovered in the district has gone up to 21,813.

Meanwhile, three more fatalities were reported in the district and the total deaths in Kodagu have reached 319. The district has 2,354 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, Covid Care Centres and in home isolation. 

Kodagu
Covid-19
new cases
Covid fatalities

