24,500 Covishield vaccine doses arrives in Mangaluru

Ahead of the massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, 24,500 Covishield vaccine doses arrive at Ayush hospital on Thursday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bairy told DH that these vaccine doses will be shifted to 89 centres, set up under government sector, across the district.

The process of administering vaccine for 52,381 personnel from the health sector, registered with the department, is likely to begin from Saturday.

"As the firm assured that the supply chain will not be disrupted, the department will cover the targeted population in a phased manner. With the steady supply of vaccine, 447 centres in the private sector will also receive the vaccine," DHO added.