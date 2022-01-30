'25 anganwadi centres in DK to get Rs 1 lakh each'

Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Basappa Achar said Rs 1 lakh each under the Amrith scheme was released for 25 anganwadi buildings in Dakshina Kannada district.

He said there are 1,49,400 kids enrolled in anganwadi centres and are availing of nutritious food. Nutritious food is also supplied to 13,380 pregnant women and 13,793 lactating women in the district.

Applications have been invited for filling the posts of 25 anganwadi workers and 55 anganwadi assistants in the district, he said.

Malnutrition

The minister said that the district has 41 children suffering from acute malnutrition. As many as 2,067 children with average weight have been identified.

Malnourished and average weighing kids are being treated for improving their health condition, he added.

Halappa said that Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened in the name of 3,432 beneficiaries of Bhagyalakshmi Yojane in 2021-22 in Dakshina Kannada. The district has 4,058 Sthree Shakthi groups.

