25 foot more for Harangi dam to get full

There is a rise in the inflow of Harangi reservoir, owing to rain in the catchment areas. About 25 foot is remaining for the dam to be full.

However, due to a shortage of rain in the catchment areas in June and July, the water- level in the reservoir is comparatively less when compared to the previous year.

The reservoir was up to its brim last year on July 7. A significant amount of water flowed into the dam last August, owing to heavy rain and 80,000 cusec water was released to the reservoir, considering the safety of the dam.

As on Monday morning, the storage stood at 2,834.10 foot in Harangi dam. The maximum level is 2,859 foot.

Currently, there is a storage of 3.5 TMC water in the reservoir. The inflow was 1.488 cusecs. The water level of the dam on the same date last year was 2,857.14 foot. About 7.8 mm rain has been recorded in Harangi limits, said Harangi Reservoir Assistant Engineer Nagaraju.

The farmers are worried as there isn’t sufficient rainfall during June and July. The agriculturists who have been dependent on the reservoir water for irrigation, fear an acute shortage of water.

About 1,200 cusecs of water is being released to the left and right canals of Harangi reservoir, to provide drinking water for cattle.

Harangi Project Circle Superintendent D Manjunath has requested the farmers in the limits of these canals not to rely upon the water for agricultural activities.

The farmers of the catchment areas have urged the Irrigation Department officials to release water into the sub canals as well, so as to aid agriculture activities.