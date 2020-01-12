250-acre Kudlur Industrial layout awaits facelift

The industrial estate at Kudlur in Kudumangalore Gram Panchayat is devoid of basic facilities and is awaiting a facelift.

The industrial estate came into existence in 1984 owing to the efforts of former chief minister the late R Gundurao. The industrial estate has not seen any development since its establishment. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has failed to take up any development work in the area.

Even after acquiring 250 acre land, the land is not yet in the name of KIADB. As a result, industrialists have not got ownership of the land. Consequently, they are cannot borrow loan from government or any other institutions.

The roads in the industrial area are filled with potholes. The surface of the roads have been chipped off and goods vehicles find it tough to navigate on this rough stretch. Weeds have grown on either side of the roads and on vacant sites.

Petty shops and hotels have come up on either side of the roads. A liquor shop too has cropped in this layout, which is inconveniencing the women labourers. There are more than 50 coffee curing works in the layout.

KIADB Mysuru zonal development officer S R Sridhar told DH that the state government had sanctioned Rs 9.50 crore for the development of Kudlur industrial layout. A DPR for comprehensive development of the layout was prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore and submitted to the government. The government has released Rs 9.50 crore.”

A total of 112 industries have set shop in the layout of which only 12 are paying the tax regularly. Accordingly, a sum of Rs 1.27 crore tax is pending to be paid to the gram panchayat. About 40% of the taxes collected every year is earmarked for the development of the industrial area.

The Gram Panchayat has prepared an action plan to maintain cleanliness, maintain drains, streetlights, provide drinking water facilities, construction of public toilet, installation of garbage bins, and to evict petty shops said GP Panchayat Development Officer M K Ayesha.

Though hundreds of labourers work in various industries, there is no hospital in the vicinity so that workers get immediate treatment during emergencies.

Under such critical circumstances, the injured labourers have to be rushed to hospitals in Madikeri, Mangaluru and Mysuru, said a labour leader.

Kudlur Industrial Area Association President A N Praveen said that the industrial layout lacks basic facilities. “The Association has been putting pressure on the KIADB and deputy commissioner to take up development works,” he added.