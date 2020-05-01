2,500 doctors to be recruited

Health Minister Sriramulu said that the posts of 2,500 doctors were vacant in Karanataka. The recruitment will be taken up after Covid-19 cases come down in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have already discussed on recruitment of doctors to fill the vacant posts. We have to fight against Covid-19 till the vaccination becomes a reality.”

The body of a man from Mandya, who died following cardiac arrest in Mumbai, was brought to his native in an ambulance. A few who had arrived in the ambulance have been tested positive. An investigation is in progress to know the source of Covid-19 in the incident.”