254 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

As many as 254 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Kodagu district on Friday. Three Covid-19 fatalities were registered in the district.

Among the new cases, 90 cases were traced in Madikeri taluk, 18 in Somwarpet taluk and 146 cases in Virajpet taluk. The district has registered a total of 10,240 cases so far.

A total of 7,058 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. As many as 84 people were cured during the past 24 hours as on Friday morning at 8 am.

The total number of deaths in the district so far is 105. There are 435 containment zones in Kodagu district.