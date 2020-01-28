27 Karnataka govt buildings switch to LED bulbs

Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) green initiative of replacing the conventional lamps with that of LED has helped 27 government buildings in the city. “These government buildings by replacing the conventional lamps with the LED lamps have saved nearly 52.5% of energy,” MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazir said on Tuesday. The project was launched at a cost of Rs 1.91 crore.

“A building can save a lot of money by switching over to the LED lights. The money invested on switching to the LED lights will be recovered within 18 months of installation,” Nazir told mediapersons. After switching over to the LED lights, the carbon footprints in the government buildings reduced from 2,876 tonnes to 1,382 tonnes per year. The LED streetlight project will be taken up under public-private partnership (PPP) model and the tender process is on.

“We are expecting to save electricity and also provide better illumination,’’ Nazir added. Once the streetlights are converted to the LED, then the switching on and switching off streetlights will be monitored through CCMS and will be linked to Command and Control Centre, he added.

Rooftop solar

The MSCL has plans to tap potential of rooftop solar power and generate 1,500 KW of power for the grid. Steps had been taken to install rooftop solar panels to generate 37 KW power at ESI building.

The work on installing solar panels on the rooftop of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) building was completed and is awaiting approval from Mescom. Electricity will be generated from rooftop solar panels at Town Hall, Mangaluru City Corporation building, MCC Commercial complex at Lalbagh, Pilikula, Zilla Panchayat building and DKMUL building at Kulashekar.

Multi-level car parking

The proposal on Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility, to be developed on 1.55 acres of land at Hampankatte, is likely to get approval in the MSCL board meeting, scheduled to be held in the first week of February. The MLCP will be developed at a cost of Rs 94 crore and concessionaire of the work was identified one year ago, after authorities decided to acquire 60 cents of land from private individuals, in addition to 1.55 acres of land. As the MoU with the private individuals on the acquisition of 60 cents of land did not materialise, it has been decided to start work on the 1.55 acres of land.