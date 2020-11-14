27 new Covid cases in Udupi

As many as 27 people tested positive to Covid-19 in Udupi, taking the total number of Covid cases in the district to 22,336 as on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 16 are asymptomatic and 11 are symptomatic. Out of 27 cases, 13 are from Udupi, three from Kundapur and 11 from Karkala taluks respectively.

As many as 2,523 swab samples were collected and sent to the lab for testing. As many as 21,836 Covid patients were discharged and 282 cases are being treated in different hospitals.