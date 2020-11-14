27 new Covid-19 cases in Udupi

27 new Covid cases in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  Nov 14 2020
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 22:29 ist

As many as 27 people tested positive to Covid-19 in Udupi, taking the total number of Covid cases in the district to 22,336 as on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 16 are asymptomatic and 11 are symptomatic. Out of 27 cases, 13 are from Udupi, three from Kundapur and 11 from Karkala taluks respectively.

As many as 2,523 swab samples were collected and sent to the lab for testing. As many as 21,836 Covid patients were discharged and 282 cases are being treated in different hospitals.

