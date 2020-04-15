27-yr-old who died in Mangaluru tests -ve for COVID-19

27-year-old who died due to breathing problem in Mangaluru tests negative for COVID-19

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 10:00 ist
A 27-year-old who died of breathing problem at Banglagudda in Surathkal has tested negative for COVID-19.

After the death of youth on Tuesday, fear had gripped the area. Suspecting COVID-19, his throat swab samples were collected, said Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty. Now the test has proved he was negative for coronavirus. 

It was said that the youth had collapsed suddenly on Tuesday evening and was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. As he was suffering from breathlessness, Health Department collected throat swab for testing.

