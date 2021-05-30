276 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

276 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 30 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 23:07 ist

A total of 276 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kodagu district on Sunday.

Four people died due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. In the meantime, 332 people have been discharged from the hospitals in the district.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases is 24,241, out of which 21,485 people have already recovered.

There are 2,440 active cases. A total of 316 people have succumbed to the virus in the district.

