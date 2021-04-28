2,795 active Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

As many as 516 fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Kodagu on Wednesday morning.

Among them, 132 cases were from Madikeri taluk, 124 from Somwarpet taluk and 170 from Virajpet taluk.

The district’s tally of Covid-19 cases is 9,804, out of which 6,913 people have recovered.

There are 2,795 active cases and 96 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported so far. The present number of containment zones is 414.

The weekly shandy in Mahadevpet held every Friday, has been cancelled, Madikeri City Municipal Council commissioner S V Ramdas said.

He also said that food grains are being provided to the families of civic workers who are in distress due to Covid-19.