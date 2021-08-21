'28 languages waiting to be included in 8th Schedule'

'28 languages are waiting to be included in 8th Schedule'

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 21 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 19:33 ist
Kodavas present a cultural programme during a seminar organised by the CNC in Murnad.

MLC B K Hariprasad said that to save Kodava tradition, land and rituals, there is a need to accord special status under Article 371 (K) of the Constitution.

Speaking during a seminar organised by Codava National Council, he said there is a need to save Kodava culture. The tradition of the Kodavas resembles that of the tribals. Hence, the community is eligible for tribal status.

There are 28 languages waiting to be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and Kodava language is one among them, he said.

The Constitution of India is the epic for Indians. CNC convener Nachappa has been fighting for the rights of the Kodavas for the last 31 years. The community members should support him, he added.

High Court advocate Lakkavalli Manjunath said that the CNC has been fighting for the cause of the Kodavas. The fight of Kodavas will receive a positive response.

St Joseph College, Bengaluru, Political Science department HoD Dr Parandanda Somaiah said, "Kodavas have all criteria to get an ST tag. Though Kodavas were Hindus in the past, their original culture is different. The culture of the Kodavas is unique. There is a need to get Constitutional security for the Kodava language."

B K Hariprasad and A S Ponnanna were conferred the 'Kodava Rathna' award for supporting the cause of Kodava rights.

Kodava traditional dances Kolat, Chowriyat and Kathiyat were presented on the occasion.

