29 college students test positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 29 final year students of various courses in Dakshina Kannada have tested positive for Covid-19. They are ITI, diploma, engineering and medical students.

Among the 29 students who tested positive for Covid-19, six are medical students. Two of those who tested positive have isolated themselves in the hostel where they are staying and others are in home isolation, said district health officer Ramachandra Bayari.

A total of 16,441 students underwent Covid-19 test till Saturday. Tests were conducted on Sunday also and the reports are awaited.