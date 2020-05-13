2,928 passengers leave for UP, Bihar

Two Shramik special trains with 2,928 stranded passengers left for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Wednesday evening. Each train accommodated around 1,464 passengers.

Speaking to DH, Muddukrishna from Uttar Pradesh said that he was working in Mangaluru for the past three years. Now he is returning to his village as he could not get work after the lockdown was announced.

Munna Chowhan from Banaras said that he was working in Kuloor for the past three months, while Yoginder Kumar was into house construction work at Kinnigoli for the past four months and does not wish to come back for work. He intends to do some petty jobs in his native.

"We 16 people had come for work in Kinnigoli. Here we were paid better wages compared to our native. Though the contractor has asked us to come back for work, we have decided not to return to Mangaluru" Kumar added.

Ajaya Sharma from UP said that he owns a salon in the city for the past 12 years. He is keen on returning opening his salon in Bunder after normalcy returns. A total of 8,989 stranded labourers and people had left for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand in the past five days from Dakshina Kannada district.