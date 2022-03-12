3 advocates from DK appointed as judges

Three advocates from Dakshina Kannada have passed the civil judges examination and have been appointed as judges.

Sunitha Bhandary, Shruthi K S and Joylin have been appointed as judges. As many as 75 judges had been appointed in the examinations conducted.

Sunitha was a member of the Moodbidri Bar Association, while Joylin and Shruthi were members of the Mangaluru Bar Association.

Sunitha is a resident of Aanegudde and is a daughter of late Madhava Bhandary- Yamuna Bhandary. She had lost her parents when she was two years.

After completing her primary education at Valpadi Peribettu School, she completed her law course at SDM College in Mangaluru.

For the first time, an advocate from the Bhandary community was appointed as a judge, said Bhandary Samaja Seva Sangha Moodbidri unit president K N Prakash Bhandary.

She was serving as an assistant to advocate Praveen Lobo for the past four years in Moodbidri.