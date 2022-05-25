3 arrested for assault, robbery

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 25 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 23:06 ist

The Bajpe police arrested three youth for allegedly assaulting and robbing an elderly man who was on his way to Mangaluru International Airport on May 23.

The arrested youth were identified as Naushad and his brothers Naureen and Akbar. The arrested youth were relatives of the victim.

According to police, the 63-year-old male victim from Malali was working as a driver in Muscat and did not come home regularly. In order to prevent him from travelling to Muscat, his family members had planned the attack. The accused had snatched away his documents, including his passport.

The arrested youth were remanded in judicial custody by the local court.

