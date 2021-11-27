3 arrested for selling fake gold ornaments

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly selling fake gold ornaments to a jewellery shop in Napoklu.

The arrested are Ashique, Jabbar and Anaz. By pledging fake gold ornaments in the shop, the arrested had even collected an advance of Rs 20,000 from the shop owner.

Suspecting something amiss, when the owner checked on the quality of gold ornaments, he realised that more quantity of copper was mixed in the ornaments. A case was registered in Napoklu station.

On the direction of Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Madikeri division DySP Gajendra Prasad, Madikeri rural station Circle Inspector Anoop Madappa, Napoklu PSI I R Kiran and others carried out an operation to arrest the accused.

The police have recovered a car and gold worth Rs 1.20 lakh.

SP Kshama Mishra has lauded the police for their swift action in arresting the accused within 24 hours and appealed to the public not to purchase gold from unidentified persons.