3 arrested in Mangaluru in connection with job fraud case

3 held in Mangaluru in connection with job fraud case

The arrested had allegedly duped more than 138 job aspirants of promising job in the KMF and had collected Rs 1.84 crore from them

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 23 2022, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 23:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Mangaluru city police on Tuesday arrested three more persons in connection with a job fraud case.

According to the police, the arrested are Ramesh Poojari (41), from Puttur; Chandravathi (36), from Alape-Padil; and Surendra Reddy (35) from Bengaluru.

The arrested were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The arrested had allegedly duped more than 138 job aspirants of promising job in the KMF and had collected money to the tune of Rs 1.84 crore from them.

The aspirants were issued with fake appointment letters and Identity cards. The police had recently arrested Ramprasad Rao from Salethur in Bantwal based on a complaint by a victim.

Mangaluru
Jobs
Fraud
Karnataka
Arrest

