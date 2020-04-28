3 containment zones denotified in DK

As no fresh case of Covid-19 was reported, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh de-notified three containment zones which were sealed weeks ago.

Accordingly, the seal down was lifted in Sajipanadu in Bantwal, Karaya in Belthangady and Ajjavara in Sullia taluks.

Sindhu said no fresh case had been reported in the three regions for the past 28 days. All primary and secondary contacts of the patients had completed their quarantine period. The positive cases in these three areas too had recovered and were also discharged.

At present, DK district has eight containment zones — Sampya in Puttur, Uppinangady in Puttur, Kasba, Thumbe, and Narimogru in Bantwal, First Neuro Hospital, Thokkottu and Shakthinagara in Mangaluru.

On Tuesday, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) sprayed disinfectant in Shakthinagara containment zone where a mother and son had tested positive after coming in contact with P 432 at a private hospital in Padil.

The district had reported 21 positive cases, of which 12 had recovered and discharged from hospitals. Two succumbed to Covid-19 while seven are active patients, undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

As many as 39,516 patients had been screened for the Covid-19 in the district.

Till April 27, 6,073 people had completed 28 days of quarantine period and 2,296 samples were sent for testing. Of which, 1,956 samples were received and 1,944 samples had tested negative. The condition of P 409 continues to be serious and is treated in ICU.

Orange zone

The district has entered Orange Zone from Red according to a district-wise Covid-19 map released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The Orange zone refers to 6 to 14 active cases. Udupi had been updated as a Green Zone (no active cases) as all 3 Covid-19 positive patients in the district had recovered.

Meanwhile, the tests of all the 198 people from First Neuro Hospital in Padil had been completed. Barring four positive cases, all samples had tested negative. Soon after P 432 was tested positive, the district administration had sealed down the hospital and had collected throat swab samples of all doctors, staff and patients.

