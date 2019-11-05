3-day full-dome film festival in Pilikula from tomorrow

The first Pilikula International Full-Dome Film Festival and Planetarium Conference will be held at Swami Vivekananda Planetarium, Pilikula, from November 6 to 8.

The event is organised by Pilikula Regional Science Centre and Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) in association with Infovision Technologies, Mumbai, and Evans and Sutherland, USA.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh told mediapersons in DC’s office on Monday that former chairman of ISRO A S Kiran Kumar would inaugurate the programme at Pilikula Regional Science auditorium on November 6 (at 9 am).

Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology (GoK) Additional Chief Secretary Dr E V Ramana Reddy will be the chief guest.

Pilikula Regional Science Centre Director Prof K V Rao said the screening of 2D and 3D films would be done during the three-day film festival. The public can utilise the opportunity to watch the films in full dome.

For public, the film festival will be held on November 9 and 10 as well. The interested may select the movie and schedule their choice and book their tickets on BookMyShow website or at the box office in Pilikula, he added.

Two mobile planetariums will be featured on the venue for students. An exhibition will be held by the Department of Science and Technology.

Workshop

Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat will organise a workshop for the teachers of the state on solar eclipse. Many sessions will be conducted by experts during the conference between November 6 and 8, he added.

However, the conference sessions are only for planetarium professionals, science centre curators and astronomy practitioners. The registration can be done on BookMyShow.

Pilikula Regional Science Centre Society Member Secretary R Meghna, Director, K V Rao among others were present.