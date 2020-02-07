3-day state-level ABVP meet from today

The 39th three-day state-level ABVP meet being organised in Mangaluru from February 7 onwards after a gap of 20 years will be inaugurated by former Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya at Kudmal Rangarao Town hall on Friday (3.30 pm).

The conference reception committee President K C Nayak told mediapersons at Ocean Pearl hotel that Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan C S will preside over the inaugural programme.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya will also be present.

Nearly 1,500 students, teacher-representatives have confirmed their participation, he said. The cultural programme planned on the same day will be presented by students of Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF). Besides two sessions, ABVP Secretary Harsha Narayan will deliver a talk in Car street on February 8.

Committee Secretary Shantaram Shetty said their focus is organising a quality programme for the students. Treasurer Ravi Mandya, Manikantha Kalasa among others were also present.