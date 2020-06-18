3 flights with 422 passengers land at MIA

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 18 2020, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 00:25 ist

Three flights carrying 422 stranded people from Kuwait, UAE and Muscat landed at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday.

Of the three flights, two are chartered flights.

The Air Arabia flight with 174 passengers, which left Sharjah at 9.45 pm (UAE timing) Tuesday, landed at the MIA at 2.50 am Wednesday. The flight was arranged by Fortune Group of Hotels Chairman Praveen Shetty. 

While another flight with 168 passengers from Kuwait landed at the airport in the evening.  The flight was arranged by Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd from Kuwait to Mangaluru.

The flight under Vande Bharat Mission, from Muscat-Bengaluru-Mangaluru carrying 80 passengers touched down at the airport later in the evening, said officials.

All passengers after initial health screening, have been sent to institutional quarantine facilities for seven days.  

The throat swab of the passengers will be collected for testing Covid-19 after five days, said officials.

