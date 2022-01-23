3 fresh Covid clusters in DK

Three new Covid-19 clusters, including two schools, have been identified in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

According to district Covid nodal officer Dr Ashok, five cases were confirmed in a government school in Mangaluru out of 47 samples tested, while another five were tested positive at a government school, out of 36 samples tested.

Seven tested positive for Covid-19 at an ashram in Mangaluru taluk, out of 53 samples tested.

Meanwhile, the district has reported 770 fresh cases, taking the tally of the total cases to 1,27,724. With 841 discharges for the day, the total discharges stood at 1,20,376. A man has succumbed to the infection in the district and the tally of total deaths has risen to 1,720.

The district has 5,628 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, Covid care centres and in home isolation. The positivity rate in the district stood at 7.62%.