3 injured after falling from electricity pole

Three workers, who were on the top of an electricity pole carrying out repair works, suffered injuries after the pole fell on the ground after a speeding lorry entangled with the fallen wire in Bettageri.

One of the injured has been shifted to a hospital in Madikeri, while two seriously injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru.

The three had climbed the electricity pole to replace the wires. The lorry, after unloading fertiliser at Cherambane, was returning to Mysuru, when the incident occurred.

The lorry driver had not noticed the fallen electricity wires and got them entangled with the lorry, resulting in three electricity poles falling to the ground.

A case has been registered at Madikeri Rural Station.