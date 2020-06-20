'3 junctions will be developed as school zones'

"As per the rules, a city should have 22 percent of greenery. Unfortunately, a few areas in Mangaluru has only 14% while a few wards do not even have 2 to 3 percent greenery. All of us should be responsible to create greenery in our surroundings," MLA Vedavyasa Kamath stressed.

He was addressing the gathering during Vanamahotsava organised by the DK district Working Journalists Association and Forest department at Lady Hill on Saturday. Kamath said, “nature is an asset handed over to us by our forefathers. A total of 10,000 saplings had been planted in Mangaluru with the help of the forest department.”

The MLA said that three junctions including that of Lady Hill and St Agnes will be developed as school zone area. Horticulture department Deputy Director H R Nayak stressed the need to plant more saplings in order to reduce carbon dioxide in nature.

RFO Sridhar said that more plants will be planted as part of greenery initiative in Mangaluru. The initiative has yielded good results in the last five years, he added.