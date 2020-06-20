'3 junctions will be developed as school zones'

'3 junctions will be developed as school zones'

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 20 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 00:28 ist

"As per the rules, a city should have 22 percent of greenery. Unfortunately, a few areas in Mangaluru has only 14% while a few wards do not even have 2 to 3 percent greenery. All of us should be responsible to create greenery in our surroundings," MLA Vedavyasa Kamath stressed.

He was addressing the gathering during Vanamahotsava organised by the DK district Working Journalists Association and Forest department at Lady Hill on Saturday. Kamath said, “nature is an asset handed over to us by our forefathers. A total of 10,000 saplings had been planted in Mangaluru with the help of the forest department.”

The MLA said that three junctions including that of Lady Hill and St Agnes will be developed as school zone area. Horticulture department Deputy Director H R Nayak stressed the need to plant more saplings in order to reduce carbon dioxide in nature.

RFO Sridhar said that more plants will be planted as part of greenery initiative in Mangaluru. The initiative has yielded good results in the last five years, he added.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Three junctions
school zones

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 