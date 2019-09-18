3 singers to be felicitated on September 25

Three talented artists including Janardhan Devadiga (senior keyboard player), Mohammed Hanif (known popularly as junior Mohammed Rafi) and Patrick Periera (director of Patma Institute of Music in Bejai) will be felicitated during the 12th anniversary celebrations of Karavali Sangeetha Kalavidara Okkoota being planned at Town Hall on September 25.

Shree Devi Education Trust Chairman A Sadananda Shetty will preside over the valedictory, Okkoota’s former president Jagadeesh M Shetty and President Mohammed Iqbal said.

Earlier in the day, the semi-final and grand final of Swara Kudla-Season 2 will be held. The top three singers will also get an opportunity to perform live on stage and sing film songs.

Swara Kudla competition will be inaugurated by Sharada Seva Trust President Prakash H Jagadeesh said the Okkota, besides providing a platform for young talented singers, was also organising social welfare programmes.

“We had recently handed over lakhs of rupees worth contributions for flood victims to deputy commissioner,” Jagadeesh Shetty said.