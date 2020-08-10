Youths attempt to kidnap minor; booked under POCSO Act

3 youths booked under POCSO Act for attempting to kidnap minor in Puttur

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Puttur,
  • Aug 10 2020, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 11:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three youth, who had lured a minor girl to the scenic Beeramalebetta, were arrested and cases were registered for kidnapping and under the POCSO Act by Puttur Women Police station on Saturday.

The youths are identified as Nazeem, Saeed and Imran. In fact the trio and the minor girl hail from Mangaluru.

Members of Bajrang Dal, on finding that the minor girl was accompanied by three youth from different communities, took them to the task.

Trouble was averted with police arriving in the nick of the time.

The three accused underwent a medical examination and no marijuana was found in their possession.

A case under Section 12 of POCSO Act (sexual harassment) and for kidnapping was registered against the youths, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Puttur
Pocso act

What's Brewing

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

Wallets of Wall Street are with Biden, if not hearts

Wallets of Wall Street are with Biden, if not hearts

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

 