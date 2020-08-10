3 youths booked under POCSO Act for attempting to kidnap minor in Puttur

Three youth, who had lured a minor girl to the scenic Beeramalebetta, were arrested and cases were registered for kidnapping and under the POCSO Act by Puttur Women Police station on Saturday.

The youths are identified as Nazeem, Saeed and Imran. In fact the trio and the minor girl hail from Mangaluru.

Members of Bajrang Dal, on finding that the minor girl was accompanied by three youth from different communities, took them to the task.

Trouble was averted with police arriving in the nick of the time.

The three accused underwent a medical examination and no marijuana was found in their possession.

A case under Section 12 of POCSO Act (sexual harassment) and for kidnapping was registered against the youths, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH.