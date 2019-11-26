30 teams participate in 'PanchSauKa Josh'

Vikaas PU College organised ‘PanchSauKa Josh’ competitions for the students.

Addressing the students, Abhilash, managing director of Abhijna Education Private Ltd, encouraged the students to be smart. He advised them not to listen to many people but to believe in one to achieve success. He reiterated the importance of taking only positive words from people with a positive mindset to achieve success.

Ayshwarya K, Principal, Vikaas First Grade College, said that today’s concern is that formal education does not provide skills to make a candidate employable. There is a huge requirement for skilled manpower in our country.

‘Make in India’ is no doubt an important goal but the future course of Indian development depends on both ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ initiatives, she added.

Prof T Rajaram Rao, academic director of Vikaas PU College, said memory power improves only by understanding the concept and model making will enhance the understanding of the concept.

‘Make in India’ was launched by the Government of India in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage production and usage of indigenous products of India, he added. ‘PanchSauKa Josh’ was held previously in the form of model making competition for the students of various high schools of Karnataka.

A seed funding of Rs 500 was given to each team and all teams were expected to develop innovative, aesthetically brilliant and creative models to benefit the society and implement the same in the near future. Thirty teams had participated in the competition.

The winners were awarded Rs 10,000. The first prize for Best Innovative Science Model was shared by Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, Mangaluru (Nishant, Prayag Prabhu and Abhishek K) and Canara CBSE School, Mangaluru (Anirudh, Sujan and Nishant). The first prize for Aesthetically Brilliant Model was won by Shree Ramakrishna High School, Bunts Hostel, Mangaluru (Chirag, Puneeth and Ayush). Consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 were won by Cambridge School, Mangaluru (Swayam Naik and Abhinav) and St Theresa’s School, Mangaluru (Prateek, Clive and Zaheer).