300 people quarantined in Mudigere

After a doctor of a Government Primary Health Centre in Mudigere taluk tested positive for Covid-19, around 300 people, who had come into contact (primary) with the doctor, were admitted to various quarantine centres in the taluk on Thursday.

The people are from Nandipura, Makonahalli, Baskar, Chinniga and Gonibeedu GP limits. Around 300 people had undergone medical check-up in the last 20 days at the PHC. Giridarshini College Students’ hostel in Mudigere, Ekalavya Residential School in Taruve, Kottigehara; Girijana Ashram School in Hosapura, BCM Students’ Hostel in Gonibeedu, BCM Girl Students hostel and Pre-metric Girl Students’ hostel and Morarji Desai Residential School have been identified as the quarantine centres.

Around 50 people, comprising children and elderly, have been sent to the quarantine centres in Chikkamagaluru. The people, who had contact with these 300 people, are identified as people with secondary contact and will be home quarantined, an official said. Twenty-seven of the 110 people, who were quarantined in Ekalavya Residential School in Taruve, were suffering from diabetes, BP and other diseases. They have been shifted to the quarantine centre in Mudigere. Currently, there are 83 persons in Taruve school. The region within 100 metre radius of the residence of the infected doctor has been identified as containment zone. Rules have been tightened and no person is allowed to go out or enter inside.

Necessary items are being provided to the people by Hesgal GP. Medical check-up of people living within containment zone will be done on a daily basis. There is no deterioration in the health of people so far, according to sources.