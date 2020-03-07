306 posts lying vacant in Animal Husbandry dept in DK

About one-third of the posts sanctioned to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Dakshina Kannada are lying vacant.

There are 112 institutions related to the department in the district. Of the 419 posts sanctioned, only 113 are filled.

During the Council proceedings, Congress MLC K Harish Kumar had sought details on vacancies in the department.

Minister Prabhu B Chauhan, in his reply, has said that there is one veterinary polyclinic, 20 veterinary hospitals, 39 veterinary clinics, 47 veterinary primary health centres and five mobile veterinary clinics in the district.

Of the 31 chief veterinary doctors posts, 16 are lying vacant. The sanctioned strength of veterinary doctors in the district is 20 and 12 are vacant. Out of 16 posts for livestock officers, nine are vacant.

The sanctioned posts for senior veterinary superintendents is 61, of which 32 are lying vacant. Out of 29 sanctioned posts of veterinary inspectors, 18 are lying vacant.

Only two posts out of 67 sanctioned posts of veterinary assistants have been filled in the district.

There are only 12 D group employees. The sanctioned post of D group employees is 162. The sanctioned post of lab technical staff is also lying vacant. Of five drivers posts, three are vacant.

Anganwadi buildings

There are 324 anganwadi centres in Belthangady taluk, of which six centres are functioning from a government building, two from community halls, informed Minister Shashikala Jolle to a query by MLC Harish Kumar.