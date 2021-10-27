31 students test positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu

31 students test positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 27 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 21:24 ist

A total of 31 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu have tested positive for Covid-19. All the students have been admitted to the district Covid hospital for treatment.

After the schools reopened, a few students developed cough and fever. As a result, all 270 students were tested for Covid-19. After the students were tested positive, the school has been sealed.

The remaining students and staff were also tested on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

students test positive
Covid-19
Kodagu
Navodaya Vidyalaya

Related videos

What's Brewing

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

 