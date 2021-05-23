311 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 23 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 00:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kodagu district recorded 311 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

A total of 402 infected people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and Covid Care Centres in the last 24 hours.

Seven more Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the district, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to 285 in Kodagu.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 22,468. There are 2,874 active cases, while 19,309 people have already recovered so far.

