322 new Covid-19 cases, 12 fatalities in DK

Dakshina Kannada district recorded 322 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the district’s total to 23,761.

According to DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, 12 more fatalities have been recorded in the district. With this, total deaths have increased to 557.

The district has 5,839 active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals, Covid care centres and in home isolation. As many as 277 people recovered and were discharged from hospital on Friday. The total discharges in the district are 17,365.

The DC said wearing a mask is mandatory in public places. The ULBs, Gram Panchayats and police had been asked to slap a fine on those who violate the guidelines of the government.

A total of 3,381 mask violation cases had been registered in the district and a sum of 4,57,279 had been collected.